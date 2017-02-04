Boys basketball: Seattle Academy 48, King’s Way Christian 35

A A

Skyler Freeman scored 20 points as King’s Way Christian struggled from the field in a non-league loss at home.

The Knights were 3 of 25 from 3-point range.

King’s Way opens the 1A district tournament at home on Thursday, but won’t learn until Monday — at the earliest — if it will be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed from the Trico League.

SEATTLE ACADEMY 48, KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 35

SEATTLE ACADEMY — Austin 13, Doran 11, Gibbons 4, Etzioni 8, Friedman 2, Sorenson 6, Domanski 4. Totals 15-47 (1-11) 17-32 48.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN (12-8) — Jared Jarvi 2, Luke Hoffman 2, Karter Graves 4, Gage Koenders 0, Justin Frahm 0, Matt Bryant 7, Karson Jones 0, Skyler Freeman 20, Koby Kimball 0. Totals 12-44 (3-25) 8-24 35.

Seattle Aca. 18 9 7 14–48

King’s Way 10 5 10 10–35