Camas boys beat Heritage for last bi-district berth

A A

CAMAS — Knowing a letdown could mean the end of the season, the Camas boys basketball team turned up the heat.

Camas beat Heritage 64-57 on Saturday in a loser-out game to decide the 4A Greater St. Helens League’s last of three berths to the bi-district tournament.

The Papermakers missed a chance at the No. 2 berth with a 45-44 loss to Skyview on Wednesday.

“It’s easy to have a letdown game or even a slow first half after a tough game like that,” Camas senior Alex Glikbarg said. “Before our game we had a speech in the locker room. That motivated us and put a fire in us.”

Glikbarg and the Papermakers came out blazing. The guard scored seven of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter, which ended with Camas up 18-10.

Tanner Fogle scored eight of his 13 points in the second quarter as Camas took a 35-21 leading into halftime.

Heritage hung around in the second half, pulling within 44-35 late in the third quarter. But Glikbarg hit one of his three 3-pointers after a steal to put Camas back up by 12.

Camas never let the visiting Timberwolves pull within less than seven points.

Camas (12-8) will face Todd Beamer of Federal Way in a loser-out game Tuesday at Olympia High. The winner moves on to the double-elimination portion of the bi-district tournament.

“We just had a detour in our route to where we want to go,” Camas coach Skyler Gillispie said. “At the end of the day, you have to beat those types of teams to get to the state tournament. I told those guys to not be afraid of anybody and take advantage of the opportunity to play basketball together.”

Jander Cline scored 15 points and LaTrell Johnson added 12 for Heritage, which finishes its season 8-15.

CAMAS 64, HERITAGE 57

HERITAGE — Brenden Comstock 0, Ammon Garrison 0, Keoni Peneueta 11, Michael Taras 4, Xayvier Pitre 2, Jander Cline 15, LaTrell Johnson 12, Josh Patton 5, Sanjeet Singh 8. Totals 20 (8) 9-12 57.

CAMAS — Logan Miller 11, Tanner Fogle 13, Bryan Nguyen 3, Hayden Hunsaker 0, Cooke 0, , Nathan Chilian 2, Cooper McNatt 7, Isaiah Sampson 4, Alex Glikbarg 20, Levi Gilstrap 2, Tre Carlisle 3. Totals 24 (9) 7-9 64.

Heritage 10 11 17 19–57

Camas 18 17 16 13–64