Columbia River, Ellis win 3A/2A district gymnastics titles

A A

Sarah Ellis won the all-around title, leading Columbia River to the team title at the 3A/2A district meet in Battle Ground.

Columbia River outdistanced Ridgefield 157.875-148.475 for the district title and berth to the state tournament. Ellis won the bars (9.05), Beam (9.1) to take the all-around title (36.35). Ridgefield’s Kylie Tjensvold was second at 34.45. Both gymnasts advanced to state in the all-around.

Mountain View’s Nina Evans won the vault (9.2) and Megan Beatty of Hudson’s Bay won the floor exercise (9.4)