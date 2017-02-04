Free dental clinic helps kids’ smiles

A A

“Will you hold my hand, Mommy?” 3-year-old Brendan Shiemke asked as a student hygienist from Clark College worked inside his mouth.

“It’s spicy!” he exclaimed as he tried to lick off the raspberry varnish being applied to his teeth.

Although it was only his second time at the dentist, Brendan was as cool as a cucumber as Dr. Munib Derhalli, a local periodontist, inspected his little teeth.

“Can I take a peek inside?” Derhalli asked him. “Teeth don’t get much whiter than that. You’re doing a great job at home (brushing). I’m so proud of you, buddy.”

The checkup Saturday was part of the annual free children’s dental clinic hosted by Clark College’s Dental Hygiene Program — in conjunction with National Children’s Dental Health Month. Approximately 129 children signed up to receive preventative services, such as exams, X-rays, cleanings and sealants to prevent tooth decay. In some cases, local dentists, who volunteered at the clinic, provided emergency tooth extractions.

Brendan’s mother, Dallas Shiemke, chuckled at her son’s reactions and said they’re still working on brushing techniques at home, and on not swallowing the flavored toothpaste. She also brought her 7-year-old daughter, Juliet, to have work done.

“We just moved from out of state, so we don’t have our insurance yet,” Shiemke explained. “(The clinic) is very helpful. They were really kind … and connected with him.”

After his checkup, Brendan played with the controls for the dentist chair, his favorite part of the visit.

“It was like having a rocket ship ride,” he said, as he looked through the items in his goody bag. “I’m going to use these flossers to get the bubble gum on my teeth.”

Saturday’s event marked the 11th year of the free clinic, which was held in the Firstenburg Dental Hygiene Education and Care Center on the college’s main campus. Each year, senior and junior students treat children under the supervision of licensed hygienists, who are also instructors, and dentists from the community, said Kristi Taylor, interim director of the program.

She said the event gives students a glimpse into the public health setting. About 49 students, seven instructors and a dozen dentists staffed the clinic throughout the morning and early afternoon. Attendance was on par with the last couple of years, Taylor said.

“I think this is probably one of the most well-organized years we’ve had,” she said. “I’m proud of all these students and what they’ve accomplished.”

Stephanie Pfeifer, 25, and another senior student planned the event, she said, with assistance from two junior students they are mentoring to take over next year. She said she was pleased with the turnout and how smoothly the clinic ran.

“It started out slow. Then all of a sudden it exploded,” Pfeifer said. “There are so many people without access to dental care. Getting them in early helps prevent (future) problems.”

Dr. Peter Lubisich, who helps recruit the volunteer dentists, agreed.

“We are really able to meet the need of children who require care,” he said. “It’s a community effort.” The school provides the facility and workers, the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington — which offers services to the uninsured and under-served — provides the equipment and other supplies, and the dentists volunteer their time.

“We have some families who are frequent flyers. They come every year and are happy this is here to meet their needs,” Lubisich said.

Many of the children who come in are fairly comfortable seeing the dentist, he said.

“I guess I’m biased, but I think kids make the best patients,” Lubisich said. “Most of the time, it’s the parents who are scared. If you can gain the trust of the parents, the children follow right along.”