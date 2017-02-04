Girls basketball: Union 53, Battle Ground 31

A A

The Titans took control with a 23-9 third quarter in Saturday’s game to determine the 4A Greater St. Helens League No. 3 seed, and will move on to a play-in game vs. Federal Way on Monday at Olympia.

Alexis Raymore and Mackenzie Lewis combined on five 3-pointers in the third quarter. Raymore finished with four 3s and 12 points, while Lewis had 15 points.

Emily Takayoshi scored 17 points to go with eight rebounds and four steals for Union (10-6).

Kelly Poteet had 10 points to lead Battle Ground in scoring as the Tigers ended their season 6-14.

UNION 53, BATTLE GROUND 31

BATTLE GROUND — Brenley Billingsley 1, Kayla Cruz 6, Anna Brinton 4, Morgan Stradley 8, Brianna Adams 0, Emily Gibbs 0, Lexi Dixson 0, Madison Mukensnabl 0, Kelly Poteet 10, Emeline Akengue 2. Totals 9 (2) 11-15 31.

UNION — Alexis Raymore 12, Laura Beard 0, Marina Morningstar 3, Keanna Wakefield 0, Rebekah Barney 4, Tanya Gladkov 0, Emily Takayoshi 17, Mackenzie Lewis 15, Courtney Cranston 2, Bailey Donohue 0, McKenna Vega 0, Lilly Caplice 0. Totals 19 (6) 6-15 53.

Bat.Ground 6 4 9 12–31

Union 10 8 23 12–53