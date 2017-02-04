High school scoreboard 2/5

A A

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A GREATER ST. HELENS LEAGUE

CAMAS 64, HERITAGE 57

HERITAGE — Brenden Comstock 0, Ammon Garrison 0, Keoni Peneueta 11, Michael Taras 4, Xayvier Pitre 2, Jander Cline 15, LaTrell Johnson 12, Josh Patton 5, Sanjeet Singh 8. Totals 20 (8) 9-12 57.

CAMAS — Logan Miller 11, Tanner Fogle 13, Bryan Nguyen 3, Hayden Hunsaker 0, Cooke 0, , Nathan Chilian 2, Cooper McNatt 7, Isaiah Sampson 4, Alex Glikbarg 20, Levi Gilstrap 2, Tre Carlisle 3. Totals 24 (9) 7-9 64.

Heritage 10 11 17 19—57

Camas 18 17 16 13—64

2A GREATER ST. HELENS LEAGUE

COLUMBIA RIVER 64,

WASHOUGAL 37

WASHOUGAL — Louie Barles 7, Collin Prangley 13, Ben Gutkind 4, Jake Klackner 2, Troy Prince-Butterfield 0, Mitchell Leon 0, Carter Murray 0, Carson Adams 7, John Miner 4, TBailey Deming 0, Bausch 0. Totals 13 (2) 9-17 37.

COLUMBIA RIVER — Caden Dezort 14, Mason Waite 3, Jacob Hjort 13, Evan Dirksen 4, Nathan Hockhalter 5, Nasseen Gutierrez 9, Jack Armstrong 4, Kyle Gomez 3, Spencer Black 6, Anderson 0, Snook 3. Totals 26 (8) 4-10 64.

Washougal 5 13 7 12—37

Col.River 22 16 17 9—64

NON-LEAGUE

SEATTLE ACADEMY 48,

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 35

SEATTLE ACADEMY — Austin 13, Doran 11, Gibbons 4, Etzioni 8, Friedman 2, Sorenson 6, Domanski 4. Totals 15-47 (1-11) 17-32 48.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN (12-8) — Jared Jarvi 2, Luke Hoffman 2, Karter Graves 4, Gage Koenders 0, Justin Frahm 0, Matt Bryant 7, Karson Jones 0, Skyler Freeman 20, Koby Kimball 0. Totals 12-44 (3-25) 8-24 35.

Seattle Aca. 18 9 7 14—48

King’s Way 10 5 10 10—35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A GSHL SEEDING GAME

UNION 53, BATTLE GROUND 31

BATTLE GROUND — Brenley Billingsley 1, Kayla Cruz 6, Anna Brinton 4, Morgan Stradley 8, Brianna Adams 0, Emily Gibbs 0, Lexi Dixson 0, Madison Mukensnabl 0, Kelly Poteet 10, Emeline Akengue 2. Totals 9 (2) 11-15 31.

UNION — Alexis Raymore 12, Laura Beard 0, Marina Morningstar 3, Keanna Wakefield 0, Rebekah Barney 4, Tanya Gladkov 0, Emily Takayoshi 17, Mackenzie Lewis 15, Courtney Cranston 2, Bailey Donohue 0, McKenna Vega 0, Lilly Caplice 0. Totals 19 (6) 6-15 53.

Bat.Ground 6 4 9 12—31

Union 10 8 23 12—53

WRESTLING

4A District Championships

At Camas High School

Team scores — 1, Union 377.5, 2, Camas 324; 3, Skyview 179; Battle Ground 155, Heritage 115.

Individual placers

(Top five to regionals)

106 — First place: Daniel Joner (BG) def. Brandon Esperto (U) 5-3; Third place: Sanry Nguyen (H) def. Chad Doney (H) 9-4; Fifth place: Sam McCornick (C) p. Jake Adkinson (C) 1:05.

113 — First place: Aaron Avery (U) p. Ryan Ball (C) 3:54; Third place: Spencer Chinn (U) p. Cole Scluter (C) 1:58; Fifth place: Bye.

120 — First place: Ethan Rotondo (U) def. Vitaly Manolov (U) 2-0; Third place: Jack Latimer (C) p. Joshua Alonso (S) 1:27, Fifth place: Jacob Marta (C).

126 — First place: Noah Talavera (U) def. Tanner Craig (C) 6-1; Third place: Michael Strickland (C) def. Quentin Krogstad (U) 6-0, Fifth place: Draven Burton (H) p. Cesar Nava Magana (S) 0:22.

132 — First place: Rylan Thompson (C) p. Karter Leifson (C) 1:01; Third place: Justin Durrett (U) p. Cole Rice (S) 1:31, Fifth place: Daxten Monahan (H) p. Michael Rogers (U) 4:24.

138 — First place: Alex Newberry (H) def. Gideon Malychewski (C) 6-1; Third place: Quentin Ada,s (C) def. Zach Phillips (S) 12-2; Fifth place: Luis Arellano (BG) def. Isaac Salon (U) 13-11, OT.

145 — First place: JJ Talavera (U) def. Danny Snediker (U) 14-6; Third place: Quinn Martin (S) p. Jordan Deckker (C) 2:28; Fifth place: Chris Johnson (S) def. Spencer Inserra (BG) 8-4.

152 — First place: Tommy Strassenberg (U) def. Izaiah Duran (BG) by injury default, 2:34; Third place: Six Buck (U) def. Noah Rank (BG) 13-2, Fifth place: Dustin Hubbard (C) p. Kyle Bare (H) 3:50.

160 — First place: James Rogers (BG) p. Isaac Duncan (C) 0:38; Third place: Kyle Brosius (U) def. Noah Hadfield (U) 5-1, Fifth place: Nick Oien (S) p. Jack Preston (C) 2:52.

170 — First place: Jackson Sayler (S) def. Colby Stoller (C) 12-2; Third place: Joshua Joo (U) def. Alex Gonzales (U) 14-1, Fifth place: Jaden Harkey (S) p. Michael Witthauer 1:19.

182 — First place: Jackson McKinney (S) def. Sam Malychewski (C) 5-3; Third place: Jordan Sullivan (BG) p. Joseph Vallejo (U) 3:12; Fifth place: Travis Mayfield (C).

195 — First place: Curtis Stradley (BG) p. Tanner Howington (C) 5:31; Third place: Luke Pipkin (C) def. Brandon Thomas (U) 7-5, Fifth place: Brian Lloyd (S) p. Quentin Wolford (H) 1:16.

220 — First place: Dylan Ingram (C) p. Demetru Salagor (U) 1:47; Third place: Marvin Barber (U) p. Anthony Choi (C) 0:40; Fifth place: Austin Steward (BG) p. Anias Delano (S) 0:48.

285 — First place: Kevin Kruse (S) def. Whitey Sosene (H) 11-8; Third place: Nic Curl (U) def. Mason Lux (U) 1-0, Fifth place: Mohamed Ali (S) p. Shane Chandler (H) 0:38.

2A subDistrict Championships

At Woodland High School

Top 4 to regionals

Team scores: 1. Washougal 314.5; 2. Mark Morris 181; 3. Ridgefield 178.5; 4. Woodland 174; 5. Columbia River 150; 6. Hockinson 147; 7. R.A. Long 134.5

106: Championship – Josiah Sanders (Wood) p. Colton Record (Hock); Third/fourth: Ivan Mendoza (RAL) d. John Dodge (MM), 4-0

113: Championship – Dylan Draper (Ridge) d. Dylan Kiemele (Wash), 9-8; Third/fourth: Rexl Lamkin (CR) d. Tanner Klopman (Wash), 14-0

120: Kai Blu (Hock) d. Cole Pass (Wash), 5-2; Third/fourth: TBD next week

126: Championship –Trevor Newburn (Ridge) d. Dakota Teigen (RAL), 10-2; Third/fourth: Jason Powell (Wash) p. Anthony Weinmueller (Hock)

132: Championship – Wyatt Gaspar (Ridge) p. Atticus Kurtz (CR); Third/fourth: Andrew Hopple (Wash) p. Jose Gonzales (Wood)

138: Championship – Dylen Cherry (Wash) p. Isiah Workman (Ridge); Third/fourth: Dale Anderson (Hock) d. Logan Knudson (River), 7-2

145: Championship – Tanner Lees (Wash) d. Nick Wolfe (Wash) inj. def.; Third/fourth: Owen Enriquez (RAL) d. Dylan Perrin (CR), 13-3

152: Championship – John Gable (Wash) d. Sebastian Martinez (Wood), inj. def.; Third/fourth: Lane Williams (MM) d. Aaron Douglas (Wash), 8-6

160: Championship – Michael Hickey (Wash) p. Rylee Sadler (CR); Third/fourth: Luke Parrish (Wood) d. Hayden Goldphenee (Wash), 6-5

170: Championship – Colton Wheeler (Hock) p. Jacob Flanagan (Wood); Third/fourth: Garret Gundy (Hock) p. Kaos Balabon (CR)

182: Championship – Hunter Robbins (MM) p. Dawson Lierance (Ridge); Third/fourth: Tashon Tastad (MM) d. Josh Blatnik (Wood) inj. def.

195: Championship – Garrett Erickson (MM) p. Andru Grubbs (CR); Third/fourth: Simon Berkey (Ridge) d. Jeremiah Saechao (CR), 4-2

220: Championship – Alex Bollinger (MM) p. Eric Howard (RAL); Third/fourth: Chandler Martin (Wood), bye

285: Championship – Dillon Miller (RAL) p. Jevin Anderson (MM); Third/fourth: Dakota Andelman (Wash) p. Andrew Pottratz (Wood)

GIRLS district IV Championships

At Woodland High School

Top 4 to regionals

Team scores (top 10 only): 1. Washougal 276.5; 2. Kelso 136; 3. Union 115.5; 4. Camas 108.5; 5. Skyview 108; 6. Mark Morris 73; 7. Fort Vancouver 69; 8. R.A. Long 65; 9. Columbia White Salmon 55; 10. Mountain View 50.

100: Championship – Ashlyn Daugherty (Wood) d. Ashlee McGee (Kel), 8-4; Third/fourth: Samantha Vernard (MM) d. Frances Helling (Wood), 3-2

105: Championship – Hikaru Abe (Sky) p. Samantha Eakins (Wash); Third/fourth: Trinity Lien (Kel) p. Sydni Ruse-Oliver (Cam)

110: Championship — Olivia Lindsey (RAL) p. Eliana Duff (FV); Third/fourth: Kyla Shoddy (Kel) p. Austin Kiethley (MM)

115: Championship – Lacy Dunlap (Cam) p. Ciynee Sams (Kel); Third/fourth: Jenna Beaver (Wood) d. Sierra Woodard (U), 6-4

120: Championship — Sierra Joner (BG) p. Hannah Swigert (Wash); Third/fourth: Abby Kapp (LC) p. Marina Sivaya (FV)

125: Championship – Jaden Robb (Wash) p. Kylie Moore (Kel); Third/fourth: Breanna Ford (MM) p. Abby Camisa (Cam)

130: Championship – Allison Blaine (HB) d. Annabelle Helm (U), 7-2; Third/fourth: Laura Rasmussen (Wash) p. Christa Davis (MV)

135: Championship – Marissa Montano (U) d. Sydney Burnes (Cam), inj. def.; Third/fourth: Haley Johnson (WS) d. Micah Bartel (Wash), 2-0

140: Championship — Krista Warren (U) d. Mialisa Oster (Wash), inj. def.; Third/fourth: Aleksi Donohue (Wash) p. Elizabeth Most (RAL)

145: Championship – Morgan Ratcliff (Wash) p. Nevaeh Cassidy (Heri); Third/fourth: McKenna Vegh (Kel) p. Katelyn Cera (FV)

155: Championship – Brooklyn Wurm-Wurtz (Wash) p. Amanda Fry (MV); Third/fourth: Stephanie Cuevas (U) p. Alexis Kysar (LC)

170: Championship – CeCe Saylor (Sky) p. Mariana Juarez-Trejo (Sky); Third/fourth: Madaline Moore (Cam) p. Danielle Jeter (WS)

190: Championship – Maritza Chavez-Anguiano (KW) p. Emily Eakins (Wash); Third/fourth: Aryah Nelson (WS) d. Allison Bong (Wood), 10-8 (OT)

235: Championship – Abby Lees (Wash) p. Aiyanah Valencia (RAL); Third: Abigail Mendiola (FV)

GYMNASTICS

4A District Championships

At Battle Ground High School

Team scores (1 team to state) — 1, Camas 170.575; 2, Heritage 161.325; 3, Union 159.350; 4, Skyview 147.750l 5, Battle Ground 95.575.

Individual placers

(x-individual state qualifiers)

All-Round — 1, Alexa Dietz (C) 35.925; 2, Jacqueline Purwins (C) 35.400; 3, Emily Mattsen-x (H) 34.450; 4, Jadyn Gobert (H) 34.400; 5, Logan Nelson (U) 34.250; 6, Emily Karkanen (C) 33.150; 7, Madison Schalk (U) 32.050; 8, Kayja Jacques (U) 31.500; 9, Kimyia Jamison (H) 31.400; 10, Kendall Jensen (S) 31.150.

Vault — 1, Dietz (C) 9.000; 2, Purwins (C) 8.950; 3, Schalk-x (U) 8.400; 4, Karkanen (C) 8.350; 5, Nelson-x (U) 8.300; 6, Mattsen-x (H) 8.250; 7, Jacques-x (U) 8.200; 8, Autumn Fivecoats (S) 8.150; 9, Jade Romberg (H) 8.050; 10, Gobert (H) 8.000.

Bars — 1, Purwins (C) 8.800; 2, Gobert-x (H) 8.750; 3, Dietz (C) 8.700; 4, Mattsen-x (H) 8.100; 5, Karkanen (C) 8.050; 6, Nelson-x (U) 8.000; 6, Madison Martin (C) 8.000; 8, Jamison-x (H) 7.150; 8, Allison Yaijko-x (S) 7.150; 10, Annika Affleck (C) 7.050.

Beam — 1, Martin (C) 8.950; 2, Jacques-x (U) 8.850; 3, Mattsen-x (H) 8.750; 4, Dietz (C) 8.600; 5, Nelson-x (U) 8.500; 5, Sienna Brophy (C) 8.500; 7, Gobert-x (H) 8.450; 8, Schalk-x (U) 8.400; 9, Purwins (C) 8.350; 10, Hailey Meyer-x (U) 8.300.

Floor — 1, Dietz (C) 9.625; 2, Nelson-x (U) 9.450; 3, Mattsen-x (H) 9.350; 4, Purwins (C) 9.300; 5, Schalk-x (U) 9.250; 6, Gobert-x (H) 9.200; 7, Yaijko-x (S) 9.125; 8, Jamison-x (H) 9.100; 9, Romberg (H) 9.000; 10, Fivecoats (S) 8.900; 10, Blair (C) 8.900.

2A/3A District Gymnastics

at Battle Ground High School

Team scores (1 team to state) — 1. Columbia River 157.875; 2. Ridgefield 148.475; 3. Hudson’s Bay 137.20; 4. Evergreen 131.65; 5. Mountain View 108.375; 6. Prairie 102.80; 7. Fort Vancouver 49.3

(x-individual state qualifiers)

Vault — 1. Nina Evans (MV) 9.2, 2. Sarah Ellis, CR, 8.85; 3. Megan Beatty-x, HB, 8.4; 4. Kylie Tjensvold (R) 8.25; 5. Alissa Branaugh-x, (R) 8.15; 6T. Abigail Wilson-x, (E) Alison Day-x, (P) 8.05; 8. Samantha Hixson, (CR) 7.95; 9. Vanessa Brunkow-x, (E) 7.9; 10. Melody DeLeon, (HB) 7.85

Bars — 1. Sarah Ellis, (CR) 9.05; 2. Evans, (MV) 8.85; 3. Tjensvold, (R) 8.2; 4. Morgan Fitzer, (CR) 8.15; 5. Beatty-x, (HB) 8.05; 6. Branaugh-x, (R) 7.0; 7T. Hixson, (CR) DeLeon-x, HB, 6.6; 9. Julie Fergus, (CR) 6.15; 10. Wilson-x, (E) 5.95

Beam — 1. Ellis (CR) 9.1; 2. Tjensvold, (R) 8.85; 3. Beatty-x, (HB) 8.45; 4. Fitzer, (CR) 8.3; 5. Fergus, (CR) 8.2; 6. Brunkow-x, (E) 7.8; 7. Hixson, (CR) 7.75; 8T. Wilson-x, (E) Breanna Koenninger-x (R) 7.7; 10. Emma Bennett-x, (R) 7.575.

Floor — 1. Beatty-x, (HB) 9.4; 2. Ellis (CR) 9.35; 3. Wilson-x, (E) 9.25; 4T. Evans, (MV) Fitzer, (CR) 9.225; 6. Tjensvold, (R) 9.15; 7. Hixson, (CR) 8.5; 8. Branaugh-x, (R) 8.45; 9. DeLeon-x, (HB) 8.4; 10. Venus Howard-x, (MV) 8.35.

All-Around — 1. Ellis, (CR) 36.35; 2. Tjensvold-x, (R) 34.45; 3. Evans-x, (MV) 34.425.