Man accused of vehicular homicide in pedestrian’s death

A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday on a warrant accusing him of vehicular homicide in connection with a Jan. 11 hit-and-run crash that led to the death of a Vancouver man, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Ernesto Tapia Estrada, no hometown reported, is also accused of hit-and-run driving causing injury or death. His arrest follows an investigation by detectives with the Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit and Traffic Unit, according to a police statement released Saturday.

Estrada was arrested in connection with the death of Christian Walton, 27, who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the 11300 block of Southeast 10th Street. Police said Walton and a female were walking on a sidewalk when they were struck by a vehicle that had gone out of control on a snowy road.

The driver did not stop. Walton and the female were transported by family members to a hospital, where they were treated and released, the statement said.

On Jan. 27, however, Walton suffered a medical emergency at a home in the 1200 block of Southeast Ellsworth Road and could not be revived by emergency personnel, the statement said.

Detectives investigating the crash located the hit-and-run vehicle on Feb. 1 and secured a warrant for Estrada’s arrest. He was booked into the Clark County Jail, the statement said.