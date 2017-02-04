Osborn’s double-double paces Clark’s win over Umpqua

A A

Luke Osborn scored 22 points to go with 16 rebounds as the Clark College men’s basketball team beat visiting Umpqua 92-82 on Saturday at the O’Connell Sports Complex.

Clark (12-7, 5-4 NWAC South), has won four of its last five games and the win tightened up the South region standings.

Five Penguins scored in double figures. Along with Osborn, Michael Hill had 16 points, Kaden Ogles 14, Ty Cleland 12 and Jordan Berni 11.

Clark shot 47 percent from the field scored 23 points off turnovers.

Umpqua (14-5, 6-2) was led by Grant Ellison’s 31 points.

WOMEN: Umpqua 91, Clark 64 — Top-ranked Umpqua had a big first half, taking a 56-28 lead, and never looked back as the Riverhawks (19-2) improved to 8-0 in South region play.

Molly Franklin led the Penguins (6-14, 3-6) with 11 points. Kendyl Cone and Emily Peters each scored 10 points.

Both the Clark men and women are scheduled to host Portland on Wednesday. The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.