Police give details about masked gunman at Vancouver pizza store

A masked man armed with a handgun targeted a Papa Murphy’s pizza store in east Vancouver Friday night but eluded capture.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., a man entered the store at 14201 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd., wielding a handgun, and then fled south on foot, Vancouver police Sgt. Patrick Kennedy said Saturday. He did not know if the robber stole anything.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police came to the area but were unable to locate the suspect. He was described as a white male, 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches. and he reportedly wore an olive green hooded jacket, blue jeans and blue shoes. He wore a gray knit hat over his face, with holes cut for his eyes, Kennedy said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Vancouver Police Department.