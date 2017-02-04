Rebels in eastern Ukraine say commander killed in explosion

A A

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine — A top rebel commander in eastern Ukraine was killed along with another person when their car exploded, rebels said Saturday, blaming Ukraine’s special services for the blast.

Ukraine’s military, meanwhile, said three soldiers have been killed in shelling.

The rebels’ Lugansk Information Center reported Saturday that Lugansk People’s Militia commander Oleg Anashchenko died in the explosion along with an unnamed person.

Fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatist rebels has escalated over the past week.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko spoke late Saturday with President Donald Trump, who he said expressed “deep concern” over the escalation.

The surge in violence began the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with Trump for the first time since Trump entered the White House. Poroshenko has cast the outburst of fighting as an argument for continuing Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its actions in Ukraine.

During Saturday’s call, a statement issued by Poroshenko’s office said the two leaders “noted the urgent necessity of establishing a complete cease-fire.” The Ukrainian president thanked Trump for his “strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

The government-held town of Avdiivka, just north of the main rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, has been the focus of the fighting. Daily shelling has left locals in the industrial town of about 35,000 traumatized.

A temporary cease-fire had been called to allow workers on both sides to restore electricity to freezing residents. But the Ukrainian military said rebel forces began a mortar barrage of Avdiivka in the evening.