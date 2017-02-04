Shot that hit deputy came from his own gun; he stabbed suspect

A A

PORTLAND — Within three minutes of responding to an emergency call of a man lying in the road in Clackamas one morning last November, Deputy Robert Cordova reported that the stranger was trying to grab the gun from his holster.

It was 6:25 a.m., court records show, and Cordova was patrolling with a civilian on a ride-along.

They drove to Southeast Sunnyside Road near 140th Avenue to check on the man. A woman had reported hitting him with her car and that the man was in the middle of the road.

After pulling up, Cordova left the patrol car and approached the man alone.

“Shots fired,” he broadcast to emergency dispatchers at 6:26 a.m. “Think I’ve been hit.”

Court documents reveal new details of what happened: Cordova was shot with his own gun, his ridealong companion rushed to help as others also came to his aid, and Cordova stabbed the suspect eight times.

Cordova, a patrol deputy since July 2015, was shot in the legs. He’s still recovering from his wounds and may return to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in late February, an agency spokesman said this week.

Cordova was one of at least six Oregon police officers shot by a suspect while on duty in 2016, including Seaside police Sgt. Jason Goodding, who died. The other officers survived.

Steven W. Wilson, 40, faces charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault and unlawful use of weapon in the confrontation. He was shot in the hip and stabbed in the chest and abdomen.

A report from OHSU Hospital on the day after the shooting said Wilson had been high on methamphetamine when he was admitted to the hospital. It also said he appeared to show symptoms of psychosis, including paranoia and possible hallucinations.

Wilson has been hospitalized several times for mental illness and will receive a mental health evaluation, his attorney wrote in January in a request to delay the trial. The motion didn’t disclose the illness.

According an affidavit filed to support a search warrant in the case, Carol Earle said she was driving east in the right lane of Southeast Sunnyside Road next to an SUV in the left lane.

Earle said she saw the SUV hit what she thought was a pile of blankets in the road. By the time she realized the pile of blankets was actually a man, she couldn’t avoid him and ran him over with her left front tire.

Earle said she stopped, but the SUV kept going. She called 911. She said she just hit someone and he “may be under the influence of something.”

Ruth Ramos, another motorist, said she saw Earle stopped in the road while also heading east on Sunnyside and spotted Wilson staggering toward a curb. She pulled over, tried to console Wilson and told him to sit until emergency responders arrived.

Cordova and his civilian passenger, Trevor Wolf, soon pulled up. Wolf said he stayed in the patrol car as Cordova got out and talked to the suspect. His view of the deputy was partly blocked by the way the patrol car was parked.

Wilson became nervous upon seeing the deputy, Ramos said.

The witnesses said the deputy kept trying to ask Wilson questions, told him to remain seated and at some point asked for the man’s identification.

Wilson grabbed Cordova’s gun from his holster after being asked for ID, Ramos said, and a shot went off almost immediately.

The deputy began stabbing Wilson and was trying to pin him to the ground, Ramos said.

Wolf said he ran out of the patrol car after hearing Cordova yell for help. The deputy told him that the traffic victim had his gun.

Wolf began punching Wilson in the face and the gun went off again.

Passer-by Allister Duffin said he was walking by when he heard gunshots. One of the women told him that the deputy had been hit.

By the time Duffin got to the struggle, the deputy and his passenger had pinned Wilson to the ground. Duffin punched the suspect to help subdue him after the deputy told him that his gun was underneath Wilson’s stomach.

Other deputies arrived at 6:29 a.m. Clackamas County Sgt. Lynn Schoenfield said he saw Wilson still pinned to the ground when he arrived. Cordova still had a knife in his hand, said he stabbed Wilson, that his gun was still underneath Wilson and that three shots had been fired.

Another deputy helped roll Wilson over and put him in handcuffs. The gun was near his waistband.