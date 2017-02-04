Summer amphitheater concerts to feature big stars, Megaticket package

A A

Like the groundhog’s shadow, the summer concert season is taking shape early at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater. And it’s starting to look a little bit country.

The amphitheater will be part of the recently announced Live Nation’s Country Megaticket package, which offers fans the chance to see four country concerts for one price.

The series begins on June 29 with singer-songwriter Brad Paisley, who will be joined by Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell.

On Sept. 3, Grammy-award winning group Lady Antebellum will perform, joined by Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young.

Jason Aldean will take the stage on Sept. 22, joined by Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver.

The series wraps up on Oct. 7 with hit country duo Florida Georgia Line, with support from Nelly and Chris Lane.

The Country Megaticket goes on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10. Tickets are $130 for general admission, $270 for reserved admission at www.megaticket.com/venues/sunlight-supply-amphitheater. Tickets to individual concerts will be announced at a later date.

Three other concerts have been announced for this summer’s play list.

Roots rock band Train will bring its Play That Song Tour to the amphitheater July 14, on the release of the band’s 10th album, “A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat.” They will be joined by rock jam band O.A.R and British songwriter Natasha Bedingfield. Tickets are on sale for $29.50 to $79.50.

Nickelback returns, with a concert on Aug. 30. The Canadian rock band was schedule to appear at the amphitheater in 2015, but the concert was canceled when lead singer Chad Kroeger had to undergo surgery on his voice box. The band returns with its new Feed the Machine Tour, and it will be joined by rock bands Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 11, for $25 to $80.

Foreigner will be celebrating its 40th anniversary with a world tour, making a stop at the amphitheater Sept. 8. The rock band will be joined by Cheap Trick, which is also marking 40 years since its debut album. Foreigner currently consists of Mick Jones, Tom Gimbel, Kelly Hansen, Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson and Chris Frazier. Tickets are $29.95 to $175.

In addition to admission, enthusiastic fans can purchase a variety of VIP packages or premier parking passes for the individual concerts. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster outlets, 800-745-3000, and online, www.ticketmaster.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater’s box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day an event goes on sale, then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays starting April 7 at the amphitheater entrance, 17200 N.E. Delfel Road, Ridgefield. www.sunlightsupplyamphitheater.com