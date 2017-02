A A

Spokane – Spokane Valley electronics maker Key Tronic Corp. reported a profit of $1.5 million, or 14 cents per share, for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. That’s down slightly from $1.8 million, 16 cents per share, for the same quarter a year earlier.

For the first half of the company’s current fiscal year, net income was $3.3 million, or 30 cents per share, up 27 percent over the same period of fiscal year 2016. Total revenue in the last quarter was $118.5 million, up 2 percent year over year.