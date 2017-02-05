Urban Float expanding chain of flotation spas

A A

Kirkland – Urban Float, a Kirkland-based chain of flotation spas, is growing, with new franchisees in Houston adding to the company’s soon-to-be five locations in Washington.

The spas feature light- and sound-controlled pods filled with 200 gallons of water and more than 1,200 pounds of Epsom salt. Customers pay up to $89 per session to float (though there are cheaper newcomer and package options).

The privately owned company, co-founded in 2012 by Carnation resident Joe Beaudry, has locations in Fremont, Renton and Kirkland, as well as a franchisee-operated spa in Vancouver. This spring, the company plans to open a fifth location on Capitol Hill, its largest, at 4,000 square feet, with nine pods.

Two different franchisees in Houston plan to open a total of six Urban Float locations, with the first two scheduled to open this summer, Beaudry said.