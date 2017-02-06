3 free dental days set locally

A A

Three local dental offices are offering free care during daylong events later this month.

The Gift of Smiles events will take place at Smiles Dental’s Ridgefield, Hazel Dell and Camas offices. To take advantage of the free services, you must call the day prior to the event to reserve a one-hour appointment. Appointments will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available during the free dental day include cleanings, fillings, extractions and any other restorative work that can be done in one hour and does not require additional labs. The event is open to all ages.

“Our annual Gift of Smiles effort is a wonderful day of service in which we experience the immediate reward of taking care of those in pain or who otherwise do not have access to regular dental care,” said Lauren Seeger, marketing manager for Smiles Dental, in a news release. “Our teams are committed to giving back to the communities we serve; Gift of Smiles is one way to help take care of those in need.”

Here is a schedule of upcoming free dental days. Phone lines open to schedule appointments at 8 a.m. the day prior to each free dental event.

• Feb. 17 at Smiles Dental — Camas, 19221 S.E. 34th St., Camas. 360-882-9595.

• Feb. 24 at Smiles Dental — Ridgefield, 109 S. 65th Ave., Suite 104, Ridgefield. 360-887-2333.

• Feb. 24 at Smiles Dental — Hazel Dell, 10009 Hazel Dell Ave., Vancouver. 360-574-3070.

Smiles Dental, which is based in Longview, started the annual Gift of Smiles events in 2009.

Since then, Smiles Dental has donated more than $710,000 in free dental services to communities throughout Oregon and Washington.