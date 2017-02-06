Girls basketball: Washougal 63, Woodland 44

A A

Already with the 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball title in hand and the league’s top spot into the 2A Southwest District tournament clinched, there was one more item to lock up Monday in the Washougal Panthers’ regular-season finale: avenging an earlier-season loss to the Woodland Beavers.

Mission accomplished.

With a 21-0 run to start the game, the Panthers cruised to a 63-44 road victory to wrap up the regular season 13-4 overall and 11-1 in league play. The Panthers’ 54-50 loss to the Beavers on Jan. 20 was Washougal’s lone league loss.

“They were ready to go tonight,” Washougal coach Brian Oberg said of his players. “The loss at home stung a bit.”

Sophomore Beyonce Bea had a game-high 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Mason Oberg added 17 points and seven assists. Oberg also hit three 3-pointers in the first half, as the Panthers led 36-20 at halftime.

Oberg also credited Toryi Midland (eight points, five blocks) for her play inside.

“She was swatting the ball all around,” he said.

Audrey Adams led Woodland with 13 points, and Payten Foster added nine.

Both teams enter the 2A Southwest District IV tournament Friday. As the top seed, Washougal hosts either Centralia or Tumwater out of the 2A Evergreen Conference at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round game.

Woodland (12-8, 7-5) is the 2A GSHL’s third seed, and travels to face the 2A EvCo No. 2 seed, either Black Hills or Chehalis, at 7 p.m. Friday in its first-round game.

The 2A EvCo’s regular season ends Tuesday.

Despite Monday’s setback, Beavers coach Glen Flanagan likes where his team is going into the playoffs.

“We’re getting better and working hard,” he said. “I wish we had a few more months to continue playing, because the learning curve is still huge.”

WASHOUGAL 63, WOODLAND 44

WASHOUGAL — Maggie Hungerford 0, Mason Oberg 17, Beyonce Bea 21, Toryi Midland 8 Lindsey Thomas 7, Ashley Gibbons 0, Kiara Cross 0, Emilee Smart 1, Kaitlyn Reijonen 2, Tianna Barnett 6, McKinley Stotts 1, Paige Wilson 0. Totals 21 (4) 15-25 63.

WOODLAND — Audrey Adams 13, McKenna Flanagan 0, Kaija Olson 2, Kayla Fredricks 0, Payten Foster 9, Kelly Sweyer 0, Dana Glovick 4, Kaily Christensen 6, Emily Dietrich 4, Nicole Guthrie 6. Totals 15 (2) 12-27 44.

Washougal 23 13 12 15—63

Woodland 3 17 9 15—44

JV — Washougal won.