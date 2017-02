High school scoreboard 2-7

A A

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodland at Washougal, 7 p.m.

Hockinson at R.A. Long, 7 p.m.

Mark Morris at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Columbia-White Salmon at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Stevenson, 7 p.m.

4A bi-district playoff

Camas vs. Todd Beamer, 7 p.m. at Olympia HS

1B district playoffs

Mary M. Knight at Columbia Adventist, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hockinson at R.A. Long, 5:30 p.m.

Mark Morris at Ridgefield, TBD

Castle Rock at Columbia-White Salmon, 7 p.m.

4A bi-district playoff

Union vs. Federal Way, 7 p.m. at Olympia

1B district playoffs

Mary M. Knight at Columbia Adventist, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

1A Trico Tournament, 11 a.m. at Old Wind River MS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2A GREATER ST. HELENS LEAGUE

W L

Washougal (13-4) 11 1

Mark Morris (12-6) 9 2

Woodland (12-8) 7 5

Columbia River (10-10) 6 6

Hockinson (9-10) 4 7

Ridgefield (7-12) 2 9

R.A. Long (4-14) 1 10

WASHOUGAL 63, WOODLAND 44

WASHOUGAL — Maggie Hungerford 0, Mason Oberg 17, Beyonce Bea 21, Toryi Midland 8 Lindsey Thomas 7, Ashley Gibbons 0, Kiara Cross 0, Emilee Smart 1, Kaitlyn Reijonen 2, Tianna Barnett 6, McKinley Stotts 1, Paige Wilson 0. Totals 21 (4) 15-25 63.

WOODLAND — Audrey Adams 13, McKenna Flanagan 0, Kaija Olson 2, Kayla Fredricks 0, Payten Foster 9, Kelly Sweyer 0, Dana Glovick 4, Kaily Christensen 6, Emily Dietrich 4, Nicole Guthrie 6. Totals 15 (2) 12-27 44.

Washougal 23 13 12 15—63

Woodland 3 17 9 15—44

JV — Washougal won.