Kelso dominates 3A district wrestling tournament

Kelso dominated in the 3A district wrestling tournament Saturday in Kelso, winning 11 of the 14 individual championships.

The three Clark County district champions were Alton Culver of Mountain View at 182 pounds, Connor Wood of Prairie at 195 pounds and Wyatt Close of Prairie at 285 pounds.

106 — First place: Ben Hunnicutt (K) d. Alan Luff (K) 6-2; Third place: Gage Adkins (MV) p. Bridger Paradis (P) 2:43.

113 — First place: Ryan McGhee (K) d. Troy Ewers (MV) 7-2; Third place: Jovani Jimenez (K) d. Jyles Benavente (FV) 5-0.

120 — First place: Bryce Miller (K) p. Leo Rojas-Lazano (P) 1:00; Third place: Ryan Logan (E) d. Nolan Hartt (K) 12-0.

126 — First place: Logan Nugent (K) d. Brayden Sofianos (P) 11-5; Third place: Derek Soto (K) p. Michael Cole (MV) 1:49.

132 — First place: Jordan Miller (K) d. Eli Dickenson (MV) 7-1; Third place: Jacob Darley (P) d. Tristen Mings (P) 14-0.

138 — First place: Christian Freund (K) p. Jakob Webb (K) 3:29; Third place: Jon McMillan (HB) d. Hayden Constable (MV) 10-4.

145 — First place: Josh Helling (K) d. Tyler Hawkins (MV) 10-8; Third place: Kenny Ford (P) d. Kris Massey (E) 15-1.

152 — Brayden Liebe (K) p. Riley Harper (K) 0:34; Ryan Fierst (E) p. Slavik Savin (E) 2:52.

160 — John Stuart (K) d. Ben Bergonine (K) 6-1. Third place: Unavailable.

170 — Zach Threlfall (K) p. Dylan Goodpaster (E) 5:34; Third place: Jedidiah Shaver (E) p. Nick Langer (P) 0:47.

182 — First place: Alton Culver (MV) p. Kevin Williams (E) 5:11; Third place: Blake Fowler (K) d. David Perry (K) 5-3.

195 — First place: Connor Wood (P) d. Conner Ball (E) 3-1; Third place: Kaden Mast (K) d. Zachry Curry (MV) 3-1.

220 — First place: Ricky Victoriano (K) d. Bryan Pearson (P) 6-2; Third place: Casey Wishon (HB) p. Lucas Smith (MV) 2:12.

285 — First place: Wyatt Close (P) p. Logan Jones (P) 4:57; Third place: McKinnley Finley (K) d. Cameron Beeson (K) 4-3.