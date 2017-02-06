Man accused in hit-run death of pedestrian appears in court

A A

A Vancouver man accused in a Jan. 11 hit-and-run crash that later resulted in the death of a man has a history of driving infractions and a conviction for negligent driving, according to prosecutors.

Ernesto Estrada-Tapia, 24, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on a warrant for vehicular homicide while driving under the influence or in a reckless manner, and hit-and-run driving causing injury or death.

He was arrested in connection with the death of 27-year-old Christian Walton of Vancouver who was struck, along with Nicole Bricker, by a hit-and-run driver in the 11300 block of Southeast 10th Street. Walton and Bricker were walking on a sidewalk when they were struck by a vehicle that was reportedly speeding and lost control on the icy and snowy road, court records show.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Walton and Bricker were walking about 7 p.m. carrying bags of groceries in both hands, when Bricker turned and saw a vehicle traveling west on Southeast 10th Street. She began running, she said, when she saw the vehicle lose control. Before she could warn Walton, the vehicle struck both of them.

Bricker told investigators that they were struck on the left side of their bodies and were thrown to the ground near the driveway to the Cascades Apartments, 11304 S.E. 10th St. The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling west. Walton got up and started running after the vehicle but was unable to catch up to it. Bricker described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored sedan but was unable to provide any other information, the affidavit states.

Family members drove Walton and Bricker to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center later that evening. They were treated and released. Bricker sustained a hematoma to her left thigh and leg. Several days later, Walton’s condition worsened, and his left ankle, calf and leg began swelling. He went to a rehabilitation facility in Portland for treatment, but it didn’t help, court records said.

After Walton’s second appointment Jan. 27, he came home still in a lot of pain. He began grimacing and grabbing his chest, Bricker said, and when he stood up, he collapsed to the floor, according to court documents. Bricker called 911 and while on the phone, Walton regained consciousness. She told him, “Something bad happened to you, and we need to go to the hospital.” He tried to get up, but fell again and began convulsing. Walton died on the floor, and first responders were unable to resuscitate him, the affidavit states.

The Clark County medical examiner determined he died of pulmonary thromboembolism — in which a blood clot travels to the lungs — caused by blunt leg trauma.

During the hit-and-run investigation, a crime analyst with the Vancouver Police Department found there were multiple calls made Jan. 11 where Estrada-Tapia was reported to have struck someone or something. The suspect vehicle was identified as a black 2008 Ford Focus with Oregon license plates, and was traced back to Estrada-Tapia’s girlfriend, Ashley Vanhorn, court records said.

Police responded to Vanhorn’s workplace in the 2700 block of East Evergreen Boulevard and found the vehicle parked behind the business. There were scuff marks on the right front bumper, damage to the hood and the windshield appeared to have been replaced, police said. There were glass fragments on the dashboard and in the area of the rear window, according to court documents.

Vanhorn told police that she, her roommates and Estrada-Tapia had been drinking at their apartment on the night of Jan. 11. Estrada-Tapia took her car, without permission, and she reported it stolen, the affidavit said. He called her later that night “freaking out,” and was obviously intoxicated, she said. He allegedly told her he hit two trash cans with her car. He later told her the windshield was broken, and he fixed it before returning the car to her Jan. 13, court records show.

First appearance

On Monday, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jeannie Bryant said Estrada-Tapia’s negligent driving conviction had been reduced from a DUI charge. She asked he be held on $150,000 bail.

Vancouver defense attorney Erin McAleer made a courtesy appearance with Estrada-Tapia. He said his client is a lifelong member of the community and that his parents and brother were present at the hearing. Still, he acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and requested $50,000 bail instead.

Judge Bernard Veljacic said he would split the difference and set Estrada-Tapia’s bail at $100,000. He will be arraigned Friday.