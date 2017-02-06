McCord’s Vancouver Toyota announces expansion

A A

McCord’s Vancouver Toyota has applied to build a 14,000-square-foot expansion to its facility at 10455 N.E. 53rd St., according to preapplication documents filed with the city of Vancouver.

The expansion would add to the current service department, building out the west side of the structure while adding “minor parking and maneuvering improvements,” the documents said.

The dealership’s service department runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with deliveries during business hours on weekdays.

Applicants will meet with city staff for a hearing 10 a.m. Feb. 23 in the Alder Conference Room at Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St. For more information, contact case manager Sandy Wozny at 360-487-7820 or sandy.wozny@cityofvancouver.us.