The driver in a single-vehicle crash in Brush Prairie died early this morning.

First responders from Clark County Fire District 3 responded to 14306 N.E. 144th St. for a crash reported at about 2:15 a.m.

Arriving crews found that the driver and single occupant of the vehicle had died from the crash, the fire agency reported.

Roads in the area are blocked while the Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigates.

Crews from the Vancouver Fire Department and American Medical Response assisted.