Two arrested in string of burglaries, auto prowls

A A

Two people were arrested last week for their alleged involvement in what police said may be 15 burglaries and up to 50 vehicle prowls.

Officers with the Vancouver Police Department’s Neighborhood Response West Team began investigating several auto prowls and burglaries in the Lincoln and surrounding neighborhoods in West Vancouver on Jan. 31, the agency reported.

Detectives were able to identify suspects related to three connected burglaries and further investigation showed that the suspects may have been involved in 10 to 15 burglaries and up to 50 vehicle prowls, many of which were not reported, Vancouver police said.

Police said that in almost all the burglary incidents, entry was made through unlocked doors and auto prowls involved valuables left inside vehicles.

Later the same day, detectives arrested Wesley E. Neill, 20, of Vancouver along with an unnamed 16-year-old Vancouver resident in connection with the investigation, police said.

Detectives are working to reunite stolen property with its rightful owner, however many of the property crimes were not reported, police said. Victims who reported a burglary and know serial numbers or who have identifying marks on their property are asked to contact Detective Zachary Ripp at Zachary.ripp@cityofvancouver.us or 360-487-7400 ext. 3112.

If you believe you are a victim of an auto prowl or burglary and have not made a police report, call 360-487-7355 during regular business hours. Reports can also be filed online at http://www.cityofvancouver.us/police/page/crime-reporting.

For crime prevention tips, visit http://www.cityofvancouver.us/police/page/crime-prevention.