Women Entrepreneurs group to meet Feb. 15

The meeting of the Women Entrepreneurs Organization of S.W. Washington this month will feature Kymm Nelsen of the Institute for Conscious Leadership, who will share her presentation “Conscious Capitalism: How Feminine Power is Leading the Next Era of Business.”

“Now, 21st century business is transforming to include feminine leadership strengths that will soon make old leadership styles and business models obsolete,” Nelsen said in a statement from the organization. “Some call it the triple bottom line. Others call it good business. Whatever you call it, women are leading the evolution to a saner, more sustainable approach to business.”

Nelsen is the founder and CEO of the Institute for Conscious Leadership and hosts a podcast called Conscious Leadership Weekly. Pamela Tuite of Edward Jones Investments is also scheduled to speak.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Heathman Lodge, 7801 N.E. Greenwood Drive. Cost is $44.50 for members, $49.50 for visitors, which includes buffet, coffee, tax and tip, the organization said. For more information or to RSVP, email reserve@weowa.org or go online at weowa.org/Feb-15-2017.