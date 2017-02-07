AAA: Gas prices steady in winter months

A A

Gas prices remained steady across the country in January thanks in part to lower demand and a rise in domestic production, according to AAA Oregon/Idaho.

Last month, prices rose 2 cents in Vancouver to $2.64 per gallon, while Portland’s prices dropped 1 cent to $2.54 and the nationwide average dropped 9 cent to $2.26.

Washington remains one of the most expensive states at $2.73 per gallon, ranking fourth in the country behind Hawaii, California and Alaska. Oregon, ranked seventh, averaged $2.53 per gallon.