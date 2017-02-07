Boys basketball: Mark Morris 60, Ridgefield 47

A A

Louden Wardius scored 15 points to lead the Spudders, who saw their season come to an end when R.A. Long pulled off a last-second win over Hockinson.

Ridgefield finished 6-6 in the 2A GSHL in fifth place. Mark Morris locked up the outright league title with the win, the 17th consecutive outright or shared league title for the Monarchs.

MARK MORRIS 60, RIDGEFIELD 47

MARK MORRIS — Tanner Vaillencourt 1, Masen Baker 2, Connor Strange 2, Garrett Berger 15, Tyler Berger 11, Will Burghardt 26, Zach Rismoen 4, Kyle Matthews 0. Totals 21 (4) 14-17 60.

RIDGEFIELD — Tim Radosevich 5, Travis Gottsch 6, Andrew Williams 2, Matt Armstrong, Cameron Short 4, Kellen Bringhurst 2, Jack Vance 0, Louden Wardius 15, Spencer Andersen 7, Wyatt Layman 6. Totals 19 (2) 7-10 47.

Mark Morris 20 17 13 10–60

Ridgefield 8 14 9 16–47

JV — Ridgefield 54-33; C — Mark Morris 42-39.

