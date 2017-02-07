Boys basketball: R.A. Long 61, Hockinson 59

A A

Marcus Maryott hit a 15-foot jumper with 0.7 seconds left as the Lumberjacks finished the 2A GSHL regular season with a win.

Matt Gospe tied it for Hockinson with a tip-in basket with seven seconds to play.

Gospe scored a team-high 19 points. Ry Paulsen had 10 points and Ryder Poverud added eight for Hockinson (4-16, 1-11).

Hockinson coach Many Melo praised the effort of those three players.

“They all hit big shots,” he said. “They led us the whole game with offense, passing and defense.”

Coby Rothwell scored 21 points to lead R.A. Long (11-8, 7-5). The Lumberjacks will be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed to the district tournament depending on the result of a coin flip with Columbia River on Wednesday.

R.A. LONG 61, HOCKINSON 59

HOCKINSON — Devan Riggs 2, Ryder Poverud 8, Matt Henry 0, Sawyer Racanelli 4, Matt Gospe 19, Peyton Brammer 6, Ry Paulsen 10, Micah Paulsen 0, Cameron Venema 8, Mason Panfiglio 2. Totals 18 (7) 2-4 59.

R.A. LONG — Marcus Maryott 13, Coby Rothwell 21, Tyrick Lewis-Clark 6, Jacob Thompson 2, Conner Wallace 5, Jacob Childers 6, Keoni Mawae 8. Totals 16 (4) 17-24 61.

Hockinson 11 14 19 15–59

R.A. Long 11 25 18 17–61