Boys basketball: Stevenson 87, Seton Catholic 76

Austin Brennan became the third Stevenson player to score 1,000 career points when he sank a free throw after a made bucket to make it a 5-4 Bulldogs lead early in the first quarter of their regular-season finale victory over the Cougars.

Brennan finished with 19 points, as Stevenson heads to 1A Southwest District IV as the 1A Trico League’s third seed. It faces Forks, the 1A Evergreen League’s No. 2 seed, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hoquiam High School.

Alex Delarosa added 16 points, including three 3-pointers, Isaac Hoidal had 14 and Brigham Campbell and Ryan Fielding had 11 apiece for the Bulldogs.

Isaiah Parker’s 17 points led the Cougars.

STEVENSON 87, SETON CATHOLIC 76

SETON CATHOLIC — Henry Demsky 7, Isaiah Parker 17, Matt Kent 8, Ben Owen 0, Tyler Davis 11, Delano Morgan 12, Garrett Wellman 8, Max Moreland 2, Andy Olson 10. Totals 31 (3) 28 11-18 76.

STEVENSON — Ryan Fielding 11, Luke Nichols 7, Lincoln Krog 6, Austin Brannan 19, Brenden Dillingham 0, Isaac Hoidal 14, Alex Delarosa 16, Brigham Campbell 11, Clayton Hansen 0, Austin Pearson 2. Totals 24 (9) 28-45 87.

Seton Cath. 19 28 13 16–76

Stevenson 28 16 23 20–87

JV — Stevenson won.