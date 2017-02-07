Fire damages Vancouver garage

A A

A fire early Tuesday morning damaged a garage in Vancouver’s Oakbrook neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to 10005 N.E. Oakhurst Drive at about 1:15 a.m. for the reported blaze, Vancouver Fire Marshall Heidi Scarpelli said.

Though the cause is undetermined, the fire most likely was sparked by an electrical malfunction in an electrical panel, Scarpelli said.

No people or pets were injured by the fire.

The blaze caused an estimated $34,700 in damage to the structure and about $26,000 in damage to the building’s contents, she said.