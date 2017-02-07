Girls basketball: Hockinson 49, R.A. Long 38

A A

Payton Wangler hit four 3-pointers to finish with 17 points and four assists to lead the Hawks to a win in their season finale.

Hockinson finished the season at 10-10.

Grace Russell added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Brittany McGuire had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hawks.

HOCKINSON 49, R.A. LONG 38

HOCKINSON — Emma Dietel 2, Payton Wangler 17, Lauren Ellensohn 3, Grace Russell 16, Brittany McGuire 11, Adyson Dyer 0, Elyse Fisher 0, Katie Wynkoop 0, Willow Klug 0, Julie Zora 0. Totals 19 (5) 6-19 49.

R.A. LONG — Arianna Maryott 3, Eastyn Reeves 8, Khloe Snair 8, Rayana Randall 4, Mya Kirzy 12, Kaily Sirnio 3. Totals 15 (1) 7-9 38.

Hockinson 20 9 5 15–49

R.A. Long 14 7 11 6–38