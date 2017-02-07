Girls basketball: Mark Morris 51, Ridgefield 35

A A

The playoff-bound Monarchs rushed out to a 17-4 first-quarter lead on their way to a road victory.

Sarah Jenkins had 10 points and Kaia Oliver added seven to lead the Spudders, who ended their season at 7-13 overall.

Madison Mosier’s game-high 15 points lead MM, which is the 2A Greater St. Helen League’s second seed into the 2A District IV playoffs Friday.

MARK MORRIS 51, RIDGEFIELD 35

MARK MORRIS — Kaylee Johnson 0, Kalina Makaiwi 0, Gabby Bennett 3, Madison Early 3, Madison Mosier 15, Sarah Russell 0, Zsaleh Parvas 9, Alexis Troy 8, Madison Pond 2, Libby Bartleson 11. Totals 16 (7) 12-18 51.

RIDGEFIELD — Sarah Jenkins 10, Devi Dugan 6, Aliesha Ball 0, Kylie Greenwald 3, Kaia Oliver 7, Emma Jenkins 0, Emi Long 2, Karli Oliver 5, Amy Bishop-Smith 2. Totals 13 (5) 4-8 35.

Mark Morris 17 12 11 11–51

Ridgefield 4 10 14 7–35