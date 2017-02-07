Impactful Women N.W. adding group for men

A A

A local organization aimed at supporting businesswomen will add a new group for professional men. The newly dubbed Impactful Men N.W. will have its own meetings while running under the same umbrella, the organization said.

The inaugural meeting is slated for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at The Heathen Brewing Feral Public House, 1109 Washington St., Vancouver. There is no membership cost and no fee to attend the event. Meetings are on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Impactful Women N.W. has met monthly for the past three years.

For more information, visit www.impactfulwomennw.com.