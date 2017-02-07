Leadership Clark County open house Feb. 15

A A

Leadership Clark County, a nonprofit promoting civic leadership, will soon host an open house for people interested in joining the next cohort of its nine-month program.

The event will detail the program, which runs annually from September to May, and will include information and alumni discussing their experiences. A social to kick off immediately after the open house.

The open house for the Class of 2018 is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at WareHouse ’23, 100 Columbia Street, Suite 102. The program was founded in 1993 and has graduated nearly 700 people, the organization said in its announcement.

People interested can RSVP by emailing recruiting@leadershipclarkcounty.com.