Public to meet, greet library branch manager candidates

Fort Vancouver Regional Library District is hosting meet-and-greet opportunities for final candidates for the branch manager positions at La Center and Woodland community libraries.

Members of the public can meet with candidates for the La Center branch manager position at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the La Center Community Library, 1411 N.E. Lockwood Creek Road.

The session at Woodland will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Port of Woodland, 115 Davidson Ave.

The candidates for the La Center position are Susan Barrows, Fort Vancouver’s senior collection development librarian, and Jennifer Hauan, former senior public services librarian.

Hauan is also a candidate for the Woodland position. The other Woodland finalist is Carla Mason, regional supervisor, Kern County Library in Bakersfield, Calif.

The two positions became open when Justin Keeler, who managed both branches, was hired as the director of the library district’s new outreach and community partnerships division.