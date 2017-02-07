Vancouver man involved in fatal Cowlitz County crash

A A

A Vancouver tow truck driver was involved in a fatal head-on crash in Cowlitz County Monday night.

Jack McKinley, 45, was driving the tow truck west on state Highway 504 about two miles east of Castle Rock just before 7 p.m. Monday, according to Washington State Patrol.

The driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup, 62-year-old Jim Fortenbury of Toutle, was heading east in the highway when he lost control of his vehicle, rotated into the westbound lane and was struck by the tow truck, troopers reported.

Fortenbury was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was partially covered in snow and slush, troopers said, and there were no arrests or citations.