Vital Statistics

Marriage dissolutions

DECREE GRANTED

Martinez-Arzate, Cresencio and Andrecillo, Anselma.

PETITIONS FILED

Carlson, James Conrad and Janine Elizabeth.

Stanton, Elizabeth Nicole and Eric Marshall.

Runyon, Jessikah Natalee and Wilcox, Adam Richard.

Campos Valle, Norayda and Campos Barajas, Jose Javier.

Stamets, Ladena Che and Griffith, Benjamin Whitney.

Harris, Joshua D. and Cristal D.

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED FEB. 3

Peterson, Brittany Renee, 27, Vancouver, and Hungate, Trent Montgomery, 29, Vancouver.

wohl, Janet Urman, 51, Vancouver, and Hruska, Paul David, 56, Vancouver.

Sacay, Monina Carmela, 45, Vancouver, and Fernandez, Brent Yardley Calvento, 47, Vancouver.

Gonzalez, Nicole Cherie, 26, Vancouver, and Raynolds, Darrell John Henry, 25, Vancouver.

Williams, Shelby Marie, 26, Vancouver, and Yelchaninov, Ilya Andreyvich, 25, Battle Ground.

Preston, Jesse Michael, 37, Vancouver, and Hyatt, Melissa Marie, 31, Vancouver.

Blount, John Paul Jr., 33, Kalama, and Adamovics, Caisa, 36, Kalama.

Ward, John Leroy, 62, Vancouver, and McGavran, Debra Kay, 63, Vancouver.

Gonzalez, Osbaldo Ramirez, 40, White Salmon, and Guzman, Anna Laura, 34, Vancouver.

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing. Judges: John Fairgrieve, John Hagensen, James Swanger, James Rulli, Vernon Schreiber, Robert Lewis, Darvin Zimmerman, Scott A. Collier, Greg Gonzales, Kelli Osler, Sonya Langsdorf, Dan Stahnke, Suzan Clark, David Gregerson, Derek Vanderwood and Bernard Veljacic. Judge Protem: Terry Vetter. Court Commissioners: Carin Schienberg, Amy Swingen, Dayann Liebman and Jennifer K. Snider.

SUPERIOR

McAuley, Casey Lee, 25, 405 S.E. 118th Ave., 64 months, delivery of heroin. (Gregerson, Jan. 31).

Cloud, William H., 20, 7716 N.E. 138th Court, 24 months, taking a vehicle without permission-2, felony bail jumping, attempting to elude police, possession of heroin. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).

Bates, Devante Earl Jarell, 24, transient, 30 days, failure to register as sex offender. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).

Sprague, Kelly Marie, 40, 2765 G St., Washougal, 15 days, theft-3. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).

Gold, Michael L., 51, 33303 N.E. Washougal River Road, Washougal, 366 days, vehicle prolwing-2, possession of methamphetamine, DWS-1. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).

Bennett, Kaelesha Ann, 20, 2808 E. 16th St., 25 months, robbery-1 financial institution. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).

Taylor, Joshua Michael, 24, 14811 N.E. Columbine Drive, 13 months, assault-2 strangulation, protection order violation. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).

Veunnasack, Lexus Viengphet, 17, 2611 Neals Lane, 76.5 months, rape of a child-2. (Vanderwood, Feb. 2).

Meyer, Brian Clive, 49, 305 S.E. 103rd Ave., 40 days, possession of stolen property-3, assault-4, possession of methamphetamine. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).

Ramseier, Nicholas Roger, 29, transient, 30 days, attempting to elude police vehicle. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).

Bitter, Lynsee L., 30, Canby, Ore., 27 days, possession of stolen vehicle. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).

Brewer, Austin Madison John, 35, 6715 N.E. 63rd Ave., 30 days, 2 counts possession of heroin. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).

Mendez-Pulido, Adan, 38, 4500 Nicholson Road, 23 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).

Johnson, Maria Nicksavana, 47, 2805 L St., 20 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).