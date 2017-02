A A

PORTLAND — Fire crews rescued two workers who fell 40 feet from scaffolding while repainting Portland’s Ross Island Bridge.

Portland Fire & Rescue says the workers suffered serious injuries Wednesday and were taken to OHSU Hospital.

A rope-rescue team was among those who responded to the bridge shortly after 8 a.m. Crews used a fire truck ladder to reach the workers and lower them to the ground.

The bridge that spans the Willamette River opened in 1926.