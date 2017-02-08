Bar association poll ranks Parcher as top pick for judge

A A

Local lawyers overwhelmingly support District Court Commissioner Kristen Parcher who’s among seven candidates vying to replace retiring District Court Judge James Swanger, according to opinion poll results released Wednesday afternoon.

Out of 214 respondents, Parcher received 101 votes in a Clark County Bar Association preference poll. She leads former Superior Court Judge Roger Bennett, the local bar association’s next choice, by 18.7 percentage points.

Respondents gave Parcher the highest ratings in temperament and integrity. Bennett scored the highest in the remaining categories of legal ability and relevant legal experience.

“I really appreciate the support of the (Clark County Bar Association). It shows people in the community know me and know what kind of work I do,” Parcher said in a phone interview.

The other candidates received votes as follows: criminal defense attorney Chad Sleight, 10.28 percent; Assistant Vancouver City Attorney Brent Boger, 5.61 percent; criminal defense attorney John Lutgens, 4.21 percent; criminal defense attorney Louis Byrd Jr., 1.87 percent; none of the candidates, 1.4 percent; and criminal defense attorney Zeed Meyer, 0.93 percent.

