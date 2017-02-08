Battle Ground woman crashes on I-5 near Centralia

A A

A Battle Ground woman was hospitalized after her car hydroplaned, then crashed Wednesday evening on Interstate 5 near Centralia.

The Washington State Patrol said Jordan D. Shaw, 19, was heading south around 7:30 p.m. when her Nissan Sentra hydroplaned on the wet road and struck the center median.

Shaw was taken to Providence Centralia Hospital for her injuries.

Speaking by telephone from the hospital, Shaw said she had been convoying south from Bellevue with a friend for a surprise trip to see their parents. She said her father was on his way to the hospital.

Shaw was cited for driving too fast, which the state patrol said caused the crash.

“To be honest, I don’t exactly remember every little detail” beyond the point where she lost control of the car, Shaw said.

She said that doctors were keeping her at the hospital to assess how she was doing, and to determine whether she would need a CT scan.

“I’m not too bad. I’m just hanging out,” she said.