Camas girls shake off jitters to win bi-district opener over Olympia

CAMAS — The Camas girls basketball team’s reward for its first outright 4A Greater St. Helens League title? Rest from a game — a full week — and plenty of preparation time for the Olympia Bears out of the 4A South Puget Sound League for Wednesday’s opening-round game of the bi-district tournament.

Still even after all this time to prepare, junior Madison Freemon, who has prior playoff experience, had butterflies.

“If you don’t have jitters,” she said, “you’re not normal.”

It all ended just fine for Freemon and the Papermakers, who were held the Bears to 35 points for the second time in Olympia’s past three games for a 51-35 victory Wednesday at home.

Camas (14-6) advances to face Rogers of Puyallup in Friday’s quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Stadium High School in Tacoma. Rogers topped Auburn Mountainview, 63-29, on Wednesday.

Freemon and Emma Jones each had 12 points apiece, and Courtney Clemmer added nine to lead Camas, which used 21-9 run over the final quarter-and-a-half to pull away from Olympia (11-10) after the Bears pulled within six just over the halfway point of the third quarter.

Using its defense and 3-point shooting, the Bears got within 30-24 with 3 minutes, 17 seconds left in the third after a steal — the fourth of the quarter by Olympia — and a 3-point play by Amelia Ack (game-high 15 points).

The following possession for Olympia was a missed corner 3-pointer by Averie Stock (10 points, three 3-pointers) and it started a string of five straight Camas points to close out the quarter.

Bears coach Jackie Robinson called that the turning point for his team. Camas started the fourth quarter with a 37-25 lead and by the time the midway point of the fourth quarter arrived, its lead blossomed to 16 at 46-30.

“It went from six to (12) just like that,” he said.

Olympia finished with four 3-pointers, but it’s Camas’ defense that continues to impress Freemon, who had 10 of her 12 points for Camas in the first half.

“It makes us feel great knowing we can hold a good team that shoots a lot of 3s to 35 points,” she said.

Now winners of 11 in a row and not having lost a game since Dec. 30, without hesitation, Freemon knows this could be the start of something big for the Papermakers.

“Team chemistry is working well for us,” she said.

CAMAS 51, OLYMPIA 35

OLYMPIA — Amelia Ack 15, Averie Stock 10, Lilly Landers 5, Emily Church 3, Brooke Barner 1. Totals 13 (4) 5-10 35.

CAMAS — Meghan Finley 0, Jillian Webb 6, Teague Schroeder 5, Haley Hanson 2, Maggie Wells 3, Emma Jones 12, Madison Freemon 12, Stephanie Knight 2, Courtney Clemmer 9. Totals 17 (6) 11-14 51.

Olympia 5 14 6 10—35

Camas 10 16 9 16—51