Democratic legislators weigh moves to counter Trump

BOSTON — Legislatures in Democratic-leaning states are considering ways to flex their muscles in response to the policies of President Donald Trump.

Bills and resolutions have been in a number of states that seek to shield states from Trump directives on immigration and health care

House Democrats in Massachusetts are planning an unusual caucus to discuss a response to “recent actions” by the Trump administration. The meeting was postponed from Wednesday because an unanticipated ice storm kept a number of lawmakers from reaching Boston.

A new date wasn’t immediately set.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo said he scheduled the meeting at the request of members who wanted a forum to voice their concerns about the actions of the new president.

DeLeo acknowledged that state lawmakers have only limited power to override presidential directives.