EVBA economic forecast meeting set for Feb. 17

The East Vancouver Business Association will host its annual economic forecast meeting on Feb. 17, the association announced Wednesday.

Chris Butler, the chief investment officer with Riverview Trust Company, will provide the forecast. Butler will talk about how last year’s economy played out and what one might expect in 2017.

The event will start at 8 a.m. Feb. 17 at Riverview Community Bank. 17205 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd. Cost is $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers.

Interested parties should sign up by messaging the EVBA via its Facebook page or by calling 503-303-7353.