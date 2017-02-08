In Our View: Trump’s Tirade Disturbing

A A

President Trump’s ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries might or might not be wise, effective, or legal. But regardless of how one feels about the ban, Trump’s subsequent tirade against the judge who overturned it should be disconcerting to all Americans.

If we are, indeed, a nation of laws, then Trump must learn to curb his infantile impetuousness when it comes to legal rulings that go against his wishes. In truth, Trump would be best served by curbing that impetuousness in all cases, but for now we are discussing his reaction to a judicial ruling that overturned portions of the ban he had issued.

On Jan. 27, Trump signed Executive Order 13769, which temporarily prevented refugees and travelers from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the United States. The clunky manner in which the order was carried out prevented even legal residents from re-entering the United States and resulted in numerous protests throughout the country. On Friday, Judge James Robart of the U.S. District Court in Western Washington issued a ruling temporarily overturning major provisions of the ban. In response, Trump predictably took to Twitter: “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

Trump’s assertion that Robart’s ruling will be overturned may be proven correct; the federal government is challenging the decision in court. But his attempt to delegitimize the judge, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, is yet another example of Trump’s thin-skinned inability to understand the U.S. Constitution and the protections it provides for all. By all means, the federal government and the president have the right and the duty to provide security for citizens, but the fact that they must do so in a legal manner is sacrosanct. Suggesting that a judge is illegitimate because he or she issues a ruling based upon the laws of the country is an act of demagoguery that undermines the principles of the nation.

As Ron Allen, a professor at Northwestern University’s law school, said: “The ‘so-called judge’ insult was just stupid and reflects badly on his knowledge of the legal system. The other stupidity here is if he thinks he can browbeat the federal courts, he’s badly mistaken.”

That did not prevent Trump from taking to Twitter and doubling down on his attack: “Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and the court system. People pouring in. Bad!”

Again, Trump has embarrassed himself. It is not the job of the courts to prevent terrorism; it is their job to uphold the law. Protecting the nation falls to the president and his administration, and some basic understanding of the legal system would help in that regard. The fact is that the U.S. Constitution was founded to prevent the tyranny of an overzealous government, and Trump would be wise to adjust to that rather than expecting the Constitution to bend to his will.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have been sadly silent about Trump’s verbal attacks upon a federal judge. Many Republicans, including Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, took issue with the travel ban, but they have been loathe to criticize his childish ramblings since then.

As mentioned, the travel ban itself might or might not be legal; we will wait for it to play out in the courts. But Trump’s attempts to undermine the legal system are unacceptable.