Letter: Support Vancouver school bond

As a former member and chair of the Vancouver Public Schools Management Task Force as well as previous chair of the VPS Citizens Budget Advisory Committee, I am writing in support of Proposition 2, the bond measure for Vancouver Public Schools. It is an important investment for the 24,000 students served by VPS. Just $20 per year over a three-year period for a median-priced home will ensure that our youth will not be subjected to overcrowding in deteriorating school facilities. From my experience, I believe that these funds will be well-managed and effectively invested.