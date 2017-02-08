Men arrested during sex-trafficking sting

A A

Portland police officers arrested 15 men, including six from Clark County, in an undercover sting operation at a Portland-area hotel, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.

During the investigation, which ran from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, officers placed online ads on sites often used for sex trafficking, and 15 men contacted undercover officers to arrange payment for sex.

The men responded and were arrested for commercial sexual solicitation, a misdemeanor in Oregon.

Among those arrested were Vancouver’s Danil Viktorovich Nyukeyev, 20; Gilberto David Luna Ramirez, 24; Joel Osbely Garcia-Cruz, 31; and Charles Nijel Wilson II, 22.

Darrin R. Maxey, 48, of Vancouver was charged with criminal sexual solicitation two separate times during the time frame of the investigation, for two different incidents.

Officers also arrested Chad Patrick Andrews, 47, of Ridgefield.