More artists sign on for Grammy’s show

NEW YORK — Top Grammy contenders Sturgill Simpson and Chance the Rapper are set to perform at the awards show Sunday.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that fellow nominee William Bell and Grammy winners Little Big Town and Gary Clark Jr. will also perform on the live telecast.

Previously announced performers include Adele, Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Daft Punk, A Tribe Called Quest and Alicia Keys.

Dave Grohl had been announced as a performer earlier, but the Recording Academy said Thursday evening that the announcement was premature and that Grohl was not in the lineup.

Simpson is nominated for album of the year and best country album for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.” Chance the Rapper is nominated for seven awards, including three for best rap song.

James Corden will host the 59th annual Grammy Awards, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Other performers set to take the stage include Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Metallica, Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Anderson .Paak.