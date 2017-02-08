Pennsylvania Senate begins debate on 20-week abortion ban

A A

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senate is beginning debate on legislation that would make Pennsylvania the latest state to ban abortions at 20 weeks and substantially limit how the vast majority of second trimester abortions are performed.

The Republican-sponsored bill was expected to pass the GOP-controlled chamber Wednesday. The legislation still requires a vote in the Republican-controlled House, which easily passed a similar bill last year. But it faces a veto by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who calls it “radical and unconstitutional.”

The bill is based on model legislation from the Washington-based National Right to Life Committee and is making its way through the nation’s statehouses.

Pennsylvania law currently bars abortions at 24 weeks or later. The bill leaves in place exceptions to protect the mother’s life or a major bodily function.