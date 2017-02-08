Puget Sound Energy customers without power for fourth day

A A

SEATTLE — Thousands of people in King and Kitsap counties could be without power until Friday.

KING-TV reports that as of Wednesday about 7,000 Puget Sound Energy customers remained without power since weather knocked it out on Sunday. Officials say service will likely be restored Thursday, though Friday is possible.

The utility says crews are working around the clock to repair poles and lines that were damaged during the snow storm. They say icy conditions on streets are creating challenges for crews.

PSE says they made successful repairs at more than 460 outage locations on Tuesday, but more than 600 outage locations remained.