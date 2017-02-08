Spotlight on Youth

A A

ECOLOGY SYMPOSIUM

Three teams of students from the CASEE environmental science class placed in the top 10 at the Mount St. Helens Institute’s High School Field Ecology symposium in December. Some 200 students, or 50 teams, from seven schools participated in the event at Washington State University Vancouver. Prior to the competition the students spent two days at the Mount St. Helens Institute collecting data to use in a research project for the competition. They analyzed soil, calculated ground and canopy cover ratios, and identified, measured and catalogued tree species.

