Tapani president named to Identity Clark County board

Leigh Tapani, president of Tapani Inc., has been named to the Identity Clark County board of directors, the organization announced this week.

Tapani has led the Battle Ground construction company since 2009. He also sits on the health board for the Association of General Contractors of Oregon, according to the announcement.

Tapani was founded in 1983 and now employs nearly 400 people. It recently won the $9.9 million contract to build the 7.3-acre park at the waterfront, abutting the upcoming Grant Street Pier.

Identity Clark County, founded 24 years ago, is an organization of local business leaders and investors.