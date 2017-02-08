Vital Statistics

A A

Lisa M. and Daniel J. West, Battle Ground, a girl, Sawyer Renee West, Jan. 22, 5 pounds, 4 ounces.

Constable, Sheila and Russell C. Petitioner’s name changed to Drell.

Whitaker-Mead, Honora Lucy and Mead, Charles David.

Redburn, Brandon W. and Kimberly A.

Gillaspie, Michelle and Steven. Petitioner’s name changed to La Rue.

Willard, Teresa Loreen and Roger Brian. Petitioner’s name changed to Barnes.

Banks, Ronald Craig and Kimberly M. Respondent’s name changed to Solomon.

McMullen, Maria Liezl L. and Stuart D.

Stoler, Michelle and Rodriquez Salgado, Alvaro.

Shanafelt, Amber Lynn and Bunch, Jonatas David.

Schnackenberg, Jarred Lloyd and Rachel Marie. Respondent’s name changed to Pinkerton.

Bowers, Tammie Ann and Marc Bradley. Petitioner’s name changed to Gibson.

Nelson, Darian Kaye and Nick James. Petitioner’s name changed to Rader.

Rasiuk, Elena and Marfenko, Vitaly.

Jordon, Allison N. and Andrew S. Petitioner’s name changed to Munkelwitz.

Bull, Zakia Baker and Naranjo, Jose Martin.

Lopez Reyes, Diomary and Salinas-Hernandez, Lephtee.

Benson, Cortney Michelle and Kyle Daniel.

Warford, Malia Pualei Amber and Jason Alex.

Gunderson, Rex Lee and Renken-Gunderson, Jane Suzanne.

Easter, William McKinley IV and Theresa Renee.

Milner, William Clayton and Tanya.

Hecker, Taren Marie and Robert Joseph II.

Allen, Heath Tyler and Jaime Linette.

Robert, Jason Leon and Abigail Irene.

Welch, Christian Eugene and Janel Marie.

Flaigg, Betty Jo and Loran L.

Zern, Kendra and Sean.

Nutting, Suzette Kathleen and Eversaul, Martin Lee.

Heidingsfelder, John Harold, 73, Camas and Vicente, Anita Carig, 68, Camas.

Lucey, Allison Nicole, 21, Brush Prairie, and Edlund, Mason Andrew, 23, Midway Park, N.C.

Railing, Jennifer Dawn, 42, Battle Ground, and Malone, Richard Carroll, 34, Battle Ground.

Ramirez, Juan Bonilla, 34, Vancouver, and Garcia, Guadalupe Onofre, 30, Vancouver.

Carlson, Misty Gale, 42, Ridgefield, and Andrie, Jeffery Ramon, 48, Woodland.

Stewart, Susan Marie, 67, Vancouver, and Stewart, Robert Dale, 73, Vancouver.

Volosenco, Irina Igorivna, 21, Vancouver, and Nykyforets, Oleksandr Ivanovich, 21, Battle Ground.

Rodriguez, Sarah Marie, 39, Vancouver, and Cardenas-Alvarez, Raul, 50, Vancouver.

Baker, Jeffry James, 72, Camas, and Spalding, Teresa Eileen, 61, Camas.

Taylor, Amber Dawn, 39, Salem, Ore., and Coulson, Kenneth George, 42, Castle Rock.

Mena, Jennifer A., 30, Vancouver, and Pratt, Christopher Tadao Jung Suk, 27, Vancouver.

Pierri, Victoria Aguilar, 27, Vancouver, and Laborico, Brandon John, 26, Vancouver.

Smith, Jonathan David, 33, transient, 8 months, forgery. (Gregerson, Feb. 1).

Anthony, Trinette Lynn, 28, 2221 Simpson Ave., 2 days, assault-4. (Gregerson, Feb. 2).

Sellers, Kaylee Ann, 21, 3110 Bridge St., 20 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Gregerson, Feb. 2).

Kelly, Rick Daniel, 40, transient, 120 days, failure to register as a kidnap offender. (Vanderwood, Feb. 2).

Siepak, Jesse Ray, 27, 2300 N.E. Parkview Drive, 45 days, assault-3 law enforcement officer, negligent driving-1. (Gregerson, Feb. 2).

Hill, David Eugene, 37, 3701-1/2 E. 18th St., 22 months, possession of stolen vehicle, assault-3 substantial pain. (Vanderwood, Feb. 2).

McDonald, Joshua Scott, 34, 8011 N.E. 117th Ave., 4 months, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine. (Vanderwood, Feb. 2).

Rodriguez, Abel R. III, 28, 2013 N.E. 95th St., 61 days, delivery of firearm to ineligible persons. (Vanderwood, Feb. 2).

Cagle, Thorin Ochenshield, 39, 1508 G St., Washougal, 12 months, possession of methamphetamine. (Vanderwood, Feb. 2).

Porter, Dennis Lee, 33, 1863 Redwood Court, Woodland, 120 days, 2 counts possession of stolen property-2, theft-2, possession of stolen mail. (Gregerson, Feb. 2).